Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University beacon of knowledge: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has become a beacon of knowledge, innovation, inspiration and the cultural pride of J&K.

The L-G delivered the inaugural address at the 22nd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University through video conference today.

Speaking on the occasion, the L-G said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University today stands as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, inspiration and cultural pride of Jammu & Kashmir, recognised and respected not only at the national but global level.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is playing an important role in creating human resources in accordance with the global changes. In its journey, the University has blossomed into an institution of excellence, nurturing minds and transforming lives,” the L-G said.

He announced that the long-pending, persistent demand of non-teaching employees of the University belonging to the lower middle level and below has been fulfilled.

He said that, as per the approval accorded, all non-teaching employees of this category who were earlier on a five-year contract system and whose contract period was continuously renewed shall now be regularised, and the contract system is hereby removed.

“This decision reaffirms our commitment to fairness, talent retention, and professional growth. This move will strengthen the foundation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and provide the employees with a renewed sense of stability in their jobs, empowering them to contribute to the university's development with even greater confidence and dedication,” the L-G said.

He also congratulated the management, faculty, staff and students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University for making its mark among the top 100 universities in the country, in a short span of time.

“It is inspiring to see the university's transformation into a multi-disciplinary institution, in line with the National Education Policy. The increasing enrolment in programs like Design Your Own Degree, B.Tech-Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and MSc Data Science is also impressive, he said. The Lieutenant Governor called upon the faculty members to develop a skill-driven learning environment on the campus. We have the onerous responsibility of preparing the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, architects and skilled professionals in the country”, the L-G said.

The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged the students to dedicate the skills and knowledge they acquired at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to contribute to nation-building.

He observed that the creation of a developed India and the prosperity of the society are the criteria for the usefulness of education.

He asked the Alumni to address the needs of society and contribute in improving the university. The L-G also paid homage to the citizens who have lost their lives during the recent natural calamities in Kishtwar and Kathua. With a whole-of-government approach, relief work is underway on a war footing.

