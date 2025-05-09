Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures adequate food supplies amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the nation that there are sufficient food stocks and that the country is well-prepared to handle any emergencies.

His statement came in the wake of escalating tensions with neighbouring Pakistan.

Minister Chouhan emphasised that both the nation's defence forces and farmers are ready to ensure the country's security and food security.

He highlighted the significant increase in food grain production, with total output rising from 3,322.98 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24 to 3,474.42 lakh metric tonnes in the current year.

"Notably, rice production increased from 1,378.25 lakh metric tonnes to 1,464.02 lakh metric tonnes, and wheat production rose from 1,132 lakh metric tonnes to 1,154 lakh metric tonnes," the Union Minister stated.

He also reported growth in pulses and oilseeds production, with pulses increasing from 242 lakh metric tonnes to 250.97 lakh metric tonnes, and oilseeds from 296.69 lakh metric tonnes to 428.98 lakh metric tonnes.

"Additionally, horticultural crops such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes showed positive growth," he said.

"As of May 8, the government had procured 539.88 lakh metric tonnes of rice and 267.02 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, ensuring that buffer stocks are well-maintained," he added.

Minister Chouhan reassured citizens that in case of any emergency, the government is fully prepared to manage the situation effectively.

Meanwhile, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan took to the social media platform X to inform the public about a review meeting he held with senior ministry officials in the national capital.

The meeting was focused on ensuring the availability of food products across the country.

"Today, I held a review meeting with senior ministry officials in New Delhi to ensure the availability of food products in the country. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

