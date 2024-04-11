Shiv Sena to campaign in support of BJP in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena's Rajasthan coordinator and former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Wednesday said that his party will extend full support to the BJP on all 25 seats of the state to ensure that it achieves a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Gudha said: "According to the BJP and (Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM) Eknath Shinde's discussions in view of the Lok Sabha elections, we have decided to give full support and cooperation to the BJP. At the same time, whatever responsibility is given for the election campaign under the direction of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, we will accept and fulfil it."

He also accused former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of misusing government machinery.

Gudha said that about half a dozen false cases, including under the POCSO Act, were filed against him during the previous Congress government at the behest of CM Gehlot.

"In the last five years, Rajasthan came at the forefront of the country in terms of atrocities against women. When I raised my voice against it in the house, I was dismissed and action was taken against me out of vengeance. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will campaign with the BJP on all 25 seats of Rajasthan and will organise big meetings mainly in Jalore-Sirohi, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar Lok Sabha constituencies. I claim that we will score a hat-trick by winning 25 seats for the third time," he said.

Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting elections from the Jalore-Sirohi LS seat.

BJP national Secretary and state Co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, who was also present, thanked Gudha.

"We will get support on many seats in Rajasthan with the support of Shiv Sena. Due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today everyone is enthusiastic to join the BJP family," she added.

