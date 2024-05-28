Shinde asks BMC to stop leakage in newly-opened Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) After a video of leakage in the recently-inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel went viral, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited the spot along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and representatives of L&T and asked them to ensure permanent repairs.

Though BMC officials had made repairs after the video went viral, the CM insisted that the issue needs to be addressed permanently, on a priority basis.

The Mumbai Coastal Road’s first phase of 11 kms between Worli Sea Face and Marine Drive was inaugurated for vehicular traffic on March 11.

This phase comprises a 2.07 km-long-tunnel in which the leakage was noticed.

Thereafter the BMC team swung into action on Monday night and conducted repairs.

“The leakage is from the grouting and not from the main construction of the tunnel. There is no danger to the basic structure. I have directed the BMC and the company representatives that the repairs should be permanent and not temporary,” said CM Shinde after visiting the spot.

A BMC officer connected with the Mumbai Coastal Road said, “These are not cracks but expansion joints located at every 20-30 meters, allowing for contraction and expansion. The leakage is occurring through these joints. We will employ injection waterproofing and grouting to seal the leaks immediately.

“This issue arises during construction or due to equipment use, but once addressed, no further leakage will occur. The water has dispersed, which is why the colour has also come off.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Mahayuti government over the leakage and delay in the commissioning of the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

“The Mumbai Coastal Road would have been completed and opened to citizens by December 2023, had the Maha Vikas Aghadi been in government. However, after the corrupt regime toppled our regime, they slowed down the work and worked on cost escalation,” he claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray said inaugurations were planned multiple times in February, only for one lane.

“Finally the one lane was opened hurriedly, to claim electoral credit for our project before elections. That one lane works from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. Then we were given timelines that the entire road would be opened by March, then April, then May. Now it’s almost June. Will the BMC give an official update on the final date of opening it up to citizens?” he asked.

“More so, when we form the government, we will investigate the delay, in detail,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

