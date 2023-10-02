Sharpshooter of Gogi-Karala gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a sharpshooter of the infamous Gogi-Dinesh Karala gang in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Ashru a.k.a Lalu alias Azru (23), a resident of Mange Ram Park, was absconding in two attempt to murder cases and non-bailable warrants were issued against him.

According to police, specific information was received that the absconding accused Ashru, sharpshooter of Gogi-Dinesh Karala-Yogesh Tunda gang, was hiding in the area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"The information was further technically developed and his specific location was traced. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Ashru was apprehended," said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav.

On his instance, one pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered.

"Arshu along with his associates on June 10 had entered the house of a person in Budh Vihar and fired upon him," said Yadav.

On January 12, 2019, three persons came on a motorcycle at a hardware shop in Village Alipur, Delhi and fired upon the person, who was sitting on the counter.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Ashru along with his associates had committed the said offence," said Yadav.

The Special CP further said that Ashru is a shooter of the notorious Jitender Gogi -Dinesh Karala gang.

"His elder brother Nasru, is also an active member of JGogi gang. In 2019, to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman of Village Alipur at the behest of gangsters Dinesh Karala and Yogesh Tunda, he along with his two associates had fired five rounds upon the businessman," said the official.

