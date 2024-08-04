Several RJD leaders join JD-U in Bihar

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Several RJD leaders joined JD-U on Sunday in the presence of Bihar ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary who welcomed them into the party.

On the occasion, JD-U State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said, "People are joining JD-U after being influenced by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.”

He also attacked former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav and said, "Tejashwi Yadav and all the opposition leaders were saying that the party will break up. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections silenced everyone."

"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced a padayatra. The padayatra will focus on caste-based census, crime and special package. Did such an initiative take place during the 15 years of the Lalu-Rabri government?” JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary asked.

He said "Before 2005, there was an industry of extortion and kidnapping here. Today, even donations for Saraswati Puja cannot be forcibly collected."

"Lalu often says that they are kingmakers. But, he did not demand 'special state' status for Bihar from Centre,” he added.

The JD(U) leader also criticised Tejashwi Yadav for spreading “confusion” among the people.

Vijay Chaudhary said, "The whole of Bihar knows who is behind the idea of caste-based census."

He further said that there is a race in Bihar to take credit. The double-engine government proved how the Centre is giving special help to Bihar. The opposition has gone bankrupt in the race to take credit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.