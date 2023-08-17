Several persons booked for harassing visually challenged youth in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) Four identified individuals and several unidentified persons have been booked for their alleged assault, insults, and death threats against a visually impaired man in the Chowk police station area of Lucknow.

An FIR has been lodged on Wednesday at the Chowk Police station against five individuals, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

This action followed a written complaint filed by the victim, Mohammad Tariq, aged 20, who suffers from a 90 per cent disability.

According to the FIR, the accused individuals -- Mohd Tariq, Amir, Mohd Safi, Ashraf Ali, along with three to four unidentified assailants, all of whom are residents of Lucknow -- have been subjecting the victim to years of harassment as part of their illegal attempts to take over his residence.

The victim alleged in the FIR that they frequently intrude into his home, assaulting him and the women in his household. Moreover, they have subjected him to derogatory comments and insults.

The FIR further reveals: “I have repeatedly informed the local police, 112 emergency services, and the Chowk outposts about these incidents, providing them with evidence via my mobile phones. Regrettably, no action has been initiated. In fact, the officer in charge of the outpost blocked my number.”

