Seven miners killed in explosion at coal mine in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) At least seven miners were killed and seven others injured in a severe blast at a coal mine, owned by a private entity, at Khayrasole in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The local administration suspects that more miners are likely to be trapped within the mines after landslides due to the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that the bodies of some of the killed were blown into pieces in the blast.

As per the latest information available, the injured miners, many of whose conditions are extremely critical, have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment there.

Initial investigation suggests that the blasts necessary for coal excavation were done in a lackadaisical manner without following the necessary safety measures, resulting in the accident, an official engaged in rescue operations said.

Till the time, this report was filed, there was no reaction from the Gangaramchak Mining Private Ltd (GMPL), which operates the mine.

Meanwhile, tension is prevailing in the entire area as the family members of the miners and other local people have arrived near the mine and have started protests. The local people have claimed that the higher management left that place after the blast took place instead of taking responsibility and overseeing rescue and relief measures.

A huge police contingent has also arrived at the spot to keep the situation under control.

Identification of those killed in the blast is yet to be done.

Last week, three workers working at a stone quarry in Birbhum died following a landslide at the stone quarry there. One more quarry worker was severely injured.

At that time, there was severe tension in the area too as the local people claimed that a number of stone quarries were operating in the entire district without following the minimum safety norms.

