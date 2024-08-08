SC to screen movie 'Laapataa Ladies' in its auditorium on Friday

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court, as part of the activities organised during the 75th year of its establishment, will screen the movie "Laapataa Ladies" in the apex court auditorium on Friday.

Producer and veteran actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, whose theme is gender equality, will also remain present during the screening.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, 9 August 2024 in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex," said a notice issued by the apex court.

The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie.

