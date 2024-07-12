SC order on CM Kejriwal's bail, not a victory but a setback, says BJP

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at the "celebrations" in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) camp over interim bail granted to party convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court and said that it was not a victory but setback for the Delhi CM, one of the key accused in the excise policy case.

AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, this morning, termed the Supreme Court order on Kejriwal a "victory of truth" and said this validated Delhi CM's fight for truth.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, in a presser, slammed the AAP for "misleading" the people on the Apex Court order and said that it was a stamp of approval for his (Kejriwal's) involvement and indictment in the liquor scam.

Notably, the ED in its seventh supplementary chargesheet filed on May 17, described the AAP convener as the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the case.

Bansuri Swaraj slammed the AAP for receiving Rs 100 crore kickbacks in the liquor scam, a major share of which was purportedly used for funding its election expenses.

Explaining the gravity of the offence, she said that the party itself has been made an accused in the case and the conditions for CM Kejriwal's interim bail also remain the same, as earlier.

"He (Kejriwal) cannot visit the Chief Minister’s office. He cannot sign any official documents," she said while demanding his resignation from the post to ensure a fair trial.

Further calling out Delhi CM's obstinate refusal to quit the post, she said that the Apex Court also dropped enough hints that it did not approve of such "mockery" of the constitutional post.

"Kejriwal is elected leader and it is up to him to decide if he wants to continue as Delhi CM," the SC bench said today while granting interim bail.

The BJP MP from the New Delhi seat further informed that the AAP supremo had moved a petition in the Court, not to seek bail but it was to challenge his arrest in the case.

"AAP has over 60 MLAs in Delhi Assembly, still it does not find anyone suitable enough as an alternative to Arvind Kejriwal," she quipped and also urged the latter to give up his "ego".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.