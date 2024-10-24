SC Bar Association questions changes in top court emblem, Lady Justice's statue

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution questioning the change in the top court’s emblem and in the statue of Lady Justice “without consultation with the Bar”.

It said that recently many “radical changes” have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like change in its emblem and in the statue of Lady Justice, without consultation with the Bar.

“We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes,” said a resolution passed by the SCBA Executive Committee.

It further opposed the proposed museum in the High Security Zone and instead, demanded a library and a cafe-cum-lounge for lawyers.

“A museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library whereas we had demanded a Library, cafe-cum-lounge for the members of the Bar as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to the needs of the members of the Bar. We are concerned that despite our objections against the proposed museum in the erstwhile Judges Library, work has started on the museum,” stated the SCBA resolution.

Under the leadership of incumbent Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, who is set to demit office on November 10, the statue of Lady Justice, in the Judges' Library of the Supreme Court, now holds a copy of the Indian Constitution, instead of a sword, and the blindfold has come off to leave her with open eyes.

Traditionally, the blindfold suggested equality before the law, meaning that the dispensation of justice should not be influenced by the status, wealth, or power of the parties.

The sword historically symbolised authority and the capacity to punish injustice.

However, the scales of justice in the right hand of Lady Justice have been retained, symbolising a societal balance and the significance of careful consideration of facts and arguments from both sides before arriving at a verdict.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.