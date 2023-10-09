SBSP rally in Bihar to expose ‘fake’ caste census

Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the BJP, will hold his first mega rally in Patna against the Bihar caste census which was released by the Nitish Kumar government recently.

The rally will be held at Gandhi Maidan on October 10.

The rally, Vanchit Shoshit Jagran Maha rally, is likely to be attended by Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary and other leaders.

This would be the first occasion when Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and BJP leaders would be seen together at a political event after Rajbhar returned to NDA after snapping ties with the Samajwadi Party.

SBSP national general secretary Arun Rajbhar said the rally will expose how the Bihar caste census has left out many OBC castes like Bhar and Rajbhar who have significant presence in over two dozen districts in Bihar.

“It was like a fake census and done arbitrarily,” Rajbhar said. The Bihar caste census report has stoked churning in political circles.

He said the rally will also focus on the inclusion of the ‘most’ backward communities among the OBCs in the overall socio-political development of the state.

Rajbhar said the rally will also highlight JD(U)-RJD government’s anti-people measures including displacement of poor from their land.

The most backward caste account for over 36 per cent of Bihar population, followed by OBC (27.12 per cent), SC (19.65 per cent) and ST (1.68 per cent).

The upper caste/general category constitutes 15.52 per cent of the population.

BJP leadership, meanwhile, has been cautious over the issue, with several senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only accusing the opposition of being casteist.

Analysts said the party does not want to annoy Dalits and OBCs, who form a formidable electoral bloc, by speaking directly against the caste census.

