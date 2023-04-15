Say no to messy space with these amazing organisers



Anko Raffia Section Jewellery Box

The Anko Raffia Section Jewellery Box is a perfect blend of style and functionality. It offers a mess-free and organised way to store your precious jewellery collection. With multiple sections to store different types of jewellery such as earrings, rings, and necklaces, this jewellery box is an ideal storage solution for any fashion-conscious person. The raffia design gives it a classy and elegant look, making it a beautiful addition to any dressing table or bedside table. The snap closure ensures that your jewellery stays securely in place, preventing it from getting tangled or lost. The compact size of the box makes it easy to store in a drawer or take with you while travelling. Overall, the Anko Raffia Section Jewellery Box is a practical and stylish way to keep your jewellery organised and in good condition.

Anko Bamboo and Steel Extendable Bath Caddy Tray for Bathroom, Washroom

The Anko Bamboo & Steel Extendable Bath Caddy tray is the perfect addition to your bathroom & washroom. This unique and adjustable rack provides a convenient and functional space to store all of your bathing essentials, including your tablet, book, phone, drinks, food, and even a candle for a relaxing soak. Made with high quality bamboo and steel, this bath caddy tray is sturdy, durable, and built to last. Its extendable allows it to fit any size of bathtub, while its non-slip grips ensure that it stays securely in place. With the Anko Bamboo and Steel Extendable Bath Caddy Tray, you can take your bathing experience to the next level of comfort and convenience.

Naayaab Craft-Bamboo Closet Organiser

The Naayaab Craft Bamboo Clothes Rack is a versatile and practical storage solution for any home. This heavy-duty garment stand is made of high-quality bamboo, which makes it sturdy and durable. It features five tier storage shelves that provide ample space to store your clothes, shoes, bags, and other accessories. The rack is designed to fit in any room, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, or entry ways. The hanging stand also allows you to store your coats and jackets, keeping them easily accessible and wrinkle-free. With its sleek and modern design, the Naayaab Craft Bamboo Clothes Rack adds a touch of elegance to any space while also keeping it organised and clutter-free.

Oumffy Shoe Rack Portable Shoe Rack Organiser

The Oumffy Shoe Rack is a versatile and convenient storage solution for anyone who needs to organise their shoe collection. With its 10-tier design, this shoe rack can hold up to 30 pairs of shoes, including heels, boots, and slippers. The portable and expandable design allows you to customise the size of the rack to fit your needs, making it a perfect fit for any room or closet. The black colour and modern design of the rack make it a stylish addition to any decor. The rack is made from high-quality materials that are built to last, ensuring that your shoes are always safe and secure. Whether you need to organise your shoes in your bedroom, closet, or entryway, this is the perfect solution. It offers a practical and stylish way to keep your shoes neat, tidy, and easily accessible.

Gift Kya De Desk Organiser

The Gift Kya De Desk Organiser is a stylish and practical way to keep your desk neat and organised. With four different size compartments, this desk organiser offers ample space to store all of your stationary items, such as pens, pencils, scissors, and paper clips. The proper storage boxes keep everything in its place, making it easy to find what you need when you need it. The unique bamboo design adds a touch of elegance to any desk, making it an ideal gift for corporate occasions or for anyone who appreciates a stylish and functional desk accessory. Whether you are a student, professional, or work from home, this organiser is a must-have item that helps you stay organised and focused.

Make-up Desk Cosmetic plastic Storage Box Organiser

The Clapone Makeup Desk Cosmetic Storage Box Organiser is an essential item for anyone who loves makeup and wants to keep their vanity or dressing table organised. The plastic storage box has drawers that offer ample space to store your makeup essentials, such as brushes, eyeshadow, lotions, lipstick, and nail polish. The drawers are designed to slide in and out smoothly, making it easy to access your items quickly. The compact size of the organiser makes it easy to place on a counter-top or bathroom counter, and the stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any decor. The versatile design of the organiser allows you to use it for storing other items such as jewellery, hair accessories, and other small items.

BeeWee Bookends Unicorn Book Stand Shelf Organiser

The BeeWee Bookends Unicorn Book Stand Shelf Organiser is a fun and adorable way to organise your books on a shelf or desk. The unicorn design in turquoise colour adds a playful and colourful touch to any space, making it perfect for children's rooms, classrooms, or anyone who loves unicorns. The bookends are made of high-quality materials that ensure they are durable and long-lasting. The sturdy base ensures that the bookends can hold up even heavy books, keeping them upright and in place. The bookends are also versatile and can be used for other purposes such as holding CDs, DVDs, and even vinyl records.

Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Under Shelf Storage Containers

Joseph Joseph Award-winning, stylish and inventive kitchenware products are now here to enhance your kitchens! They create desirable products that enhance everyday life staying true to their philosophy of #BrilliantlyUsefulDesign. This innovative food storage set makes use of unused space beneath the shelf, thereby maximising every inch of the cupboard area. Its unique design utilises unused space beneath the shelf and contains airtight lids along with easy-pull tabs.

Priced at Rs 3,499 Available on thinKitchen

Joseph Joseph Podium 3-piece Storage Jar Set with Stand

This smart storage container set features a clever stand that allows easy access to any jar, regardless of its position. Using stackable storage jars can sometimes be a hassle, especially if the one you need is on the bottom of the pile. This smart storage container set, however, features a clever storage stand that allows easy access to any jar, regardless of its position. Each container features a lid with an airtight silicone seal, easy-pour corners and a base that locates securely onto the stand. The stand has an unobtrusive design that supports each container individually and includes non-slip feet on its base. Priced at Rs 4,099 Available on thinKitchen

