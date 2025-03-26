'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative welcome but why BJP protesting against Karnataka quota: Raj LoP (IANS Interview)

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader, Tika Ram Jully, on Wednesday, welcomed the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, saying that it will foster communal harmony and brotherhood in the country.

However, he also questioned the BJP's opposition to the four per cent reservation for the Muslim community in Karnataka, calling it a display of the "two faces of the Modi government".

LoP Jully accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of violating constitutional norms in the Assembly.

He criticised the Rajasthan Ministers for coming unprepared for discussions and noted that the BJP government made history by having to send three crucial Bills to a select committee due to a lack of homework by its leaders.

Here are excerpts from his exclusive interview with IANS:

IANS: The BJP recently launched the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, under which Eid gift packs will be distributed to 32 lakh economically disadvantaged Muslim families. What are your views on this move?

Tika Ram Jully: We welcome this initiative, as it will strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood in the country. However, we question its intent -- is it politically motivated, or is there a genuine reason behind it? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Banswara was against the minority community, and several BJP leaders have delivered hate speeches in the past. This sudden announcement is surprising. When the Congress government in Karnataka announced reservation for Muslims, the BJP opposed it and continues to protest against it. This shows the double standards of the BJP. The reservation in Karnataka falls within the constitutional framework, yet they oppose it while simultaneously launching a Muslim outreach programme. Our country is known for its unity in diversity, and this identity should always be preserved.

IANS: The budget session of the Assembly recently concluded, but Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Govind Singh Dotasra has been boycotting the session due to his rift with the Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani. How do you see this situation unfolding?

Tika Ram Jully: I want to question the Assembly Speaker on why he allowed discussions on topics that were not officially tabled. Moreover, why did he make a derogatory remark to a four-time MLA, suggesting that he was not worthy of being in the House? In our democracy, it is the people and the Constitution that determine whether a person is an MLA. I had requested in writing that these remarks be expunged from the record, but they have not been removed. If they had been, PCC Chief Dotasra would have attended the session. I am still awaiting a response to my request. It was highly undemocratic to hold discussions about an absent MLA. The House discussed issues that were not on record, violating parliamentary norms. Furthermore, the state government made no efforts for a mutual settlement when the Opposition walked out.

IANS: Veteran leaders like former CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot did not raise any questions during this budget session. Do you think this is appropriate from the opposition's perspective?

Tika Ram Jully: They (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) are senior Congress leaders, and perhaps they chose to give an opportunity to new faces. Interestingly, veteran BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje also did not ask any questions. Maybe the same logic applies there as well.

IANS: You accused the state government of deliberately avoiding a debate on the power supply arrangement. Why?

Tika Ram Jully: This is a failure of the state government that they did not allow a debate on power supply even at a time when the discussion on the power crisis had been approved, yet it was later cancelled. The Speaker was ready for the debate, but the state government was not, so it did not take place. Key issues like power, water, and law and order should be discussed. Last time, they avoided a discussion on law and order; this time, they cancelled the debate on power. This is particularly concerning as Rajasthan is facing a severe power crisis.

Last year, the BJP government blamed the Congress for the power crisis, citing an agreement signed during our tenure. However, that agreement has now expired, so why are farmers still receiving only five hours of power supply, with frequent outages? The government could have used this opportunity to clarify the state's power supply arrangements for the summer, but they chose to remain silent.

In fact, it's clear that the ruling BJP government came unprepared for budget session as for the first time in history ever since 1952, three Bills were sent to the Select Committee in one session.

IANS: This year, Rajasthan Day is being celebrated according to the Hindu calendar on Hindu Nav Varsh (New Year). What are your thoughts on this?

Tika Ram Jully: The decision to celebrate the Rajasthan Day based on the Hindu calendar will create confusion for students and educators, as the date will keep changing each year. Moreover, beneficiaries of various government schemes have been asked to wait until Rajasthan Day to receive their benefits. Such schemes should be implemented in a timely manner rather than being delayed for symbolic celebrations.

IANS: PCC Chief Dotasra has accused the state government of delaying panchayat elections. Why did your party hold a press conference on this issue?

Tika Ram Jully: The 'One Nation, One Election' initiative is beyond our understanding. The Chief Minister talks about 'One State, One Election,' yet the post of Jila Pramukh in his own hometown has been vacant for more than a year. The Constitution mandates that elections be held within six months of the due date. If the government wants to change the law, it should do so. Otherwise, elections must be conducted on time. Panchayat elections should have been held by now, but the state government has extended the tenure of sarpanches, violating constitutional norms. We will take this matter to court, and we are confident that the government will face legal consequences for this delay.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.