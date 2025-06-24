Sanjay Raut, Cong always try to humiliate nation: Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday sharply criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks suggesting that India should learn from Iran. Pal accused Raut and the Congress party of consistently attempting to demean India through such public statements.

Raut had earlier lauded Iran’s response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, calling the country an example of "self-respect and courage." His remarks drew sharp reactions from the BJP, particularly in light of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Iran has shown what self-respect and courage truly are. It is a country that has consistently supported India in times of crisis -- whether on the Kashmir issue or matters involving Pakistan. Iran has never bowed down before anyone. India should learn from Iran," Raut had stated while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, while speaking to IANS, said, "Be it Sanjay Raut or the Congress party, they always try to humiliate their own country with such remarks. Today, the entire world is learning from India. We entered Pakistan and conducted precise operations that destroyed nine terrorist headquarters, including those of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Eleven of their air bases were neutralised. Since then, Pakistan has been silent, pleading with the world."

He added, "Now if they speak of Iran, Israel, Ukraine, or Russia, they should remember the same Pakistan once demanded the Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump, and then the same Pakistan criticized the US again. India’s position remains clear -- we are non-aligned and believe that peace, not war, is the solution to global conflicts."

Pal also responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order.

“Law and order in Uttar Pradesh today is among the best in the country. If anyone violates the law or insults others, the administration will certainly take strict action,” he said.

Commenting on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent foreign trip, Pal criticised his frequent absences.

“He may travel abroad, but when Parliament is in session and he holds the position of LoP, he should be present. Even when he attends, he rarely speaks on key issues inside the House. He prefers to speak only outside,” Pal remarked.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, however, defended Gandhi’s visit, clarifying that he was in London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece, Miraya Vadra, daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.

Earlier in March, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the nature and frequency of Gandhi’s international visits, claiming they were "undisclosed" and "unbecoming" of someone holding such a senior constitutional role.

