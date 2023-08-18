RSS to hold special 2-day workshop in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be organising a two- day special workshop in Kolkata from Saturday.

The workshop will be conducted at Keshav Bhavan, the regional headquarters of RSS in Kolkata.

RSS insiders from West Bengal said that the special workshop is a part of the national exercise of the party for extending the organisational reach in the country with a special focus on West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

“There will be similar workshops in other major cities of the country as well. The workshop in Kolkata is likely to be chaired by author and editor of Organiser Prafulla Ketkar,” an RSS insider said. Organiser is the English arm of the RSS.

It is learnt that the decision to conduct the two-day workshop in Kolkata was taken during the recent Kolkata visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 12 and August 13. During his visit, he had a meeting with the RSS officials from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Political observers feel that the decision to conduct the two-day workshop in Kolkata proves how seriously RSS is taking West Bengal for the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, RSS insiders said that the focus of weekend workshop will be on how to expand the organisation base with focus on women empowerment, rural development, tribal development and agricultural development.

“Without in-depth focus on such areas it is not possible to expand the organisational base. At the same time it is also necessary to inform the people about the social responsibilities undertaken by RSS in these four areas, so that people can take advantage of that. In the forthcoming weekend worship, there will be a specific roadmap on how to go ahead within this mission in the state in the coming days,” said an RSS insider.

--IANS

src/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.