RS proceedings hit by govt-oppn faceoff, Trinamool's O'Brien blames BJP for disruption

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Since the Rajya Sabha met after recess for the second part of the Budget session, the upper house of Parliament could not function properly and even the Finance Bill was passed without any discussions.

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads over US firm Hindenburg's report on the Adani group where the former is demanding the setting up of a JPC to probe the issue while the latter has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his UK trip.

On Wednesday too, the house could not function properly.

Trinamool Congress' member Derek O'Brien, in series of tweets on Sunday, said that BJP MPs were disrupting Parliament and the Rajya Sabha has "functioned for an avg of 20 minutes daily this Session (excluding time taken to congratulate #Oscar winners)", claiming that the Narendra Modi government "wants to run away from discussing scam, price rise, unemployment, misuse of agencies".

In a tweet on Wednesday, he tweeted: "Serious, very serious destruction of #Parliament happening. MPs FROM RULING PARTY shouting slogans, not allowing Parliament to run for a full Session. PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah What Next ?"

The opposition MPs have been moving daily notices for suspension of business but these are being rejected by the presiding officer every day and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticised the trend.

"Presiding Officers in Legislatures are expected to be fair, even-handed and non-partisan. They cannot display their biases or their loyalty to the ruling party. They must command respect by their actions not demand respect by a never-ending flow of sermons", he said.

Similarly in Lok Sabha, proceedings have been paralysed and situation has turned worse since disqualification of Congress member Rahul Gandhi. Congress MPs want debate on the issue apart from their demand for a JPC in the Adani row.

Both houses were adjourned till Thursday as the Congress-led opposition kept up with their protests, shouting slogans and displaying placards while standing in the well of the house.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.