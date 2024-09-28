Rs 40 lakh snatched from contractor in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Around Rs 40 lakh was snatched from a contractor in a broad daylight robbery in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred near Karnavati Club, opposite Shelby Hospital when two individuals on a motorbike tricked the contractor into stopping his car by claiming it had a puncture.

“The contractor had collected the money from an Angadia firm a few hours earlier. As he was passing by Karnavati Club (a posh area of the city), the thieves approached him on a bike, telling him that one of his car's tyres was punctured. When the contractor stepped out to check, one of the culprits swiftly stole the bag containing Rs 40 lakh from the car and fled,” Police said.

He said that the incident has sparked a widespread police investigation, with CCTV footage from the area being reviewed, adding that the suspects are from the Angadia firm.

Senior police officials, including DCP-level officers, have taken charge of the investigation. They have confirmed that two individuals used a distraction tactic to steal the money.

The officials said that the police are working to track down the culprits and ensure justice is served. The incident has raised questions about the security of high-value transactions in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, a road accident occurred on the Dwarka-Jamnagar highway involving multiple vehicles, including a Junagadh-based Swift car, an Ahmedabad-based Eeco car, a private luxury bus, and a motorcycle.

Initial reports indicate that seven people have lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. More than five people are under observation at the government hospital.

State Minister Mulu Bera, MP Poonam Madam, and MLA Pabubha Manek arrived at the accident site to assess the situation and support the victims' families. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collision.

