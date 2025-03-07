Row over 'renaming' of Tughlaq lane: Congress objects, Krishnam takes 'wisest fool' jab

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) As the two BJP parliamentarians Dinesh Sharma and Krishna Pal Gurjar updated the address of their official residence in Lutyens' Delhi, it triggered a verbal duel between the Congress and BJP.

Congress called it another attempt to instigate a "communal divide" while BJP rubbished the charge, highlighting the new city government's focus on holistic development of the national capital.

Ex-Congress leader Pramod Krishnam took the opportunity to take a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

BJP spokesperson Rohan Gupta said that the capital has suffered much in the past 26 years, because of "misrule" and "misgovernance" by respective parties but now it will no longer be the case.

"The new BJP government will not only restore the lost glory of capital but will also uphold the rich Sanatan traditions and customs, ensuring that 'vikas and virasat' go hand in hand," he told IANS.

Imran Masood, the Congress MP from Saharanpur took potshots at the Centre over the "renaming" of the Tuglaq lane in Lutyens' Delhi and accused it of facilitating hatred and polarised discourse in the country.

"There is a bloodbath at the stock markets, investors have been robbed of their wealth in millions, youth are running from pillar to post but the government is not bothered. The government only wants hostility and antagonism to grow between Hindus and Muslims," he said in a sharp jab at the Centre.

Pramod Krishnam, wading into the controversy, took a "wisest fool" jab at the Tughlaq dynast Mohammad Bin Tughluq and also taunted Congress over latter's "soft corner" for the invaders. He also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he could find himself "comfortable" living in Tughlaq lane but not others.

"Mohammad Bin Tughluq is identified as the wisest fool in history. No other ruler has been given such a tag before. The road named after Mohammad Bin Tughluq is a symbol of foolishness," he said.

Krishnam further stated, "Rahul Gandhi could be understood to be living there. Any other literate and sensible person wouldn't like to stay there."

The controversy broke out after BJP MPs Dinesh Sharma (from UP) and Krishna Pal Gurjar (from Haryana) changed the address on their nameplates outside their houses. Swami Vivekanand Marg was inscribed on their nameplates, with Tughlaq Lane written beneath it, in brackets.

