RJD says ‘all is well’ in Mahagathbandhan amid seat-sharing talks

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Amid growing speculation of internal rifts within the Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has dismissed concerns, asserting that “all is well” within the alliance and claimed that people have decided to form Tejashwi's government in the state.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Tiwari responded to reports of tension among allies, saying, “All is well within the Mahagathbandhan. The seat-sharing decisions are being finalised, and in a day or two, the seat distribution will be announced officially. Everyone will get due respect, and all parties will have their share.”

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is expected to take on the BJP-led NDA in the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11 -- with results declared on November 14.

On the alliance's chief ministerial face, Tiwari said, “The mood and sentiment of the public hold great significance for us in a democracy. The people have already decided that we will form the Tejashwi government in Bihar,” he said.

"Within a day or two, it will be announced officially," he added.

Meanwhile, the RJD has raised serious concerns over recent administrative reshuffles in the state. During a meeting with Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Tuesday, an RJD delegation submitted a memorandum objecting to the transfer of several election-related officials. According to the party, many of these officers had been appointed just 45 days ago and were suddenly shifted under alleged political pressure.

The memorandum accused the state government of attempting to influence the upcoming polls through politically motivated transfers. The RJD urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to step in and ensure a fair electoral process.

In addition, the INDIA bloc parties, including the RJD, demanded transparency regarding the identification of foreign infiltrators in the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. They have asked the CEO to disclose how many such entries, if any, were found and removed.

With the countdown to elections underway and the model code of conduct in place, political temperatures in Bihar are rising fast.

The entire election process in Bihar will conclude by November 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.