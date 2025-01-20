Rival leaders joining BJP shows AAP’s end certain: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) As Assembly elections draw close, leaders from the AAP and the Congress are joining the BJP in large numbers with Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday calling the trend an indication of the ruling party’s endgame.

On Monday, Rinku Mittal who was an AAP candidate from Kotla MCD ward in Kasturba Nagar Assembly during the 2022 elections, along with her husband, social worker Sunil Mittal, officially joined the BJP with their supporters. They also announced their support for BJP candidate Neeraj Basoya.

Additionally, key Congress workers from the Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency joined the BJP to support party candidate Raj Kumar Bhatia.

Former Bar Association President of Adarsh Nagar Assembly S.C. Dixit, along with Ajay Sharma and hundreds of other workers, embraced the BJP’s ideology. State Spokesperson and member of BJP’s Joining Committee, Nitin Tyagi, was present on this occasion.

Welcoming leaders from AAP and Congress with ceremonial scarves, Sachdeva said that AAP National Convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is completely engulfed in corruption, and the Congress is fighting for its existence.

“Therefore, Delhi’s citizens will reject both these parties,” he said, adding that after the double-engine government comes to power in Delhi, the development vehicle will accelerate at full speed.

Sachdeva also said that Kejriwal has not carried out any development work in Delhi and he knows his defeat is confirmed.

“He is neither reaching out to the public nor running an effective election campaign. His campaigns are now entirely dependent on press conferences,” Sachdeva said.

He emphasised that Delhi voters are questioning AAP candidates over high electricity bills, broken roads, contaminated water, and other basic issues, which Arvind Kejriwal had promised to address but failed to fulfil.

Sachdeva also hit out at AAP leader Sanjay Singh for questioning the development works carried out in Delhi by the Central government.

“If Sanjay Singh had taken time off from indulging in political conspiracies, spreading misinformation, and dealing with liquor contractors, he would have seen the development accomplished by the Central government,” said Sachdeva.

“I challenge Sanjay Singh to debate with any of our state spokespersons on the developmental works done by the Narendra Modi government in Delhi,” he said.

