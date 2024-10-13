RG Kar hunger strike: Kolkata doctor's health condition worsens

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) Anustup Mukhopadhyay, who was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened during fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday reported multiple medical complications.

He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night following severe deterioration in his health condition.

A member of the medical board of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital attending him said that although Mukhopadhyay was admitted on Saturday night with the two complications of severe stomach ache and blood in stool, the two common symptoms of the effect of continuous fasting, after some examinations more complications were detected in him.

He is currently admitted to the critical care unit of Calcutta Medical College. It is the same college where he is working as a junior doctor. As per the latest information available, his blood pressure level is alarmingly low.

At the same time his pulse rate is quite high and what is most alarming is that Anustup Mukhopadhyay is undergoing acute drowsiness, said a doctor attending him. At the time ketone bodies detected in his urine were quite high.

In medical terms, ketones are produced when the body breaks down fat for energy instead of glucose and are present in urine when there are high levels of ketones in the body. While small amounts of ketones are normal, high levels can indicate a condition called ketoacidosis, which can be life-threatening.

Last week, Aniket Mahato attached to R.G. Kar, another junior doctor who was also undergoing a hunger strike, was also admitted to the hospital after his medical condition deteriorated. However, his condition as of Sunday morning is quite stable though he continues to remain in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors posted with different private hospitals in West Bengal announced that they would go for partial cease-work for 48 hours from Monday. The partial cease-work will start at 6 a.m. on Monday and continue till 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Only the emergency medical services in these private hospitals will be available during this period.

