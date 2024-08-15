RG Kar hospital ransacking: Chances of evidence tampering worries CBI

Kolkata, Aug 15 (IANS) The vandalism at the emergency department of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, where a woman doctor was brutally raped and murdered, has caused worry to the CBI officials, said sources here.

The probe team of the central agency apprehends tampering with the evidence during the attack.

Minutes after Wednesday midnight a mob forcibly entered the premises of the hospital and vandalised the emergency ward.

Sources said that the worried central agency sleuths contacted the top officials of Kolkata Police to check whether the vandals, who ransacked the emergency department, could reach the point of the seminar room, which is reportedly the scene of the crime in case of the ghastly rape and murder.

However, sources added, the city police officials have assured the central agency officials that the seminar room remained totally unaffected by the vandalism.

A city police insider said there was enough reason for the CBI officials to worry since soon after the vandalism on Wednesday midnight there were several social media posts claiming that the said seminar room had also been vandalised.

In fact, on Thursday morning the city police circulated a statement through its social media handle cautioning the netizens about spreading information that the scene of crime in case of the ghastly rape and murder has been affected during the midnight ransacking.

In the post, the city police claimed that the scene of the crime, which was the seminar room had not been touched. “Don’t spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours,” the city police’s social media post read.

Earlier this week a division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe in the rape and murder of the woman doctor. The division bench, while passing the order, also made negative observations about the progress of the investigation which was earlier being carried out by a special investigation team (SIT) of the city police.

