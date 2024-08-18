RG Kar horror: Viscera of the victim was changed, claims Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Saturday that the viscera of the junior doctor raped and murdered at the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week was changed by the police in the name of investigation.

In a post on X, Adhikari said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently probing the case, should explore this angle during the course of investigation “as the perfunctory investigation to hush up the issue was being directly monitored and conducted at the dictates of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata”.

The detailed post read: "Following information that I have gathered from my various reliable sources might be germane for the purpose of investigation undertaken by the CBI.

"1. The viscera of the deceased victim Doctor has been changed by the @KolkataPolice in the name of Investigation; 2. The involvement of quite a few number of individuals in this heinous offence and on the place of occurrence cannot be ruled out; 3. The blood stained items/objects have been changed subsequently and what is reflected in the seizure made by Kolkata Police are not the actual items/objects which can be well ascertained by DNA testing; 4. The wash basin has been replaced by a new basin; 5. After murdering the Doctor in some other corner of the premises, the body was shifted to the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College."

"I hope and trust that the CBI will also explore these angles during the course of Investigation as the perfunctory investigation to hush up the issue was being directly monitored and conducted at the dictates of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata."

