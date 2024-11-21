RG Kar case: CPI(M)'s protest march to CBI office today for speedy probe

Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) CPI(M) is all set to organise a mega rally and protest march to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday to demand a quick and logical conclusion in the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Besides the party’s top leadership in the state, representatives from different mass organisations associated with the party will also be participating in the protest rally.

The rally will start in the afternoon from Hudco Crossing at Ultadanga and end at the central government office (CGO) at Salt Lake, which houses CBI’s special crime unit office whose sleuths are carrying out the probe.

The slogan of the protest march is “Aro koto Somoy Chai, Jabab Dao CBI (CBI please answer how much more time you need)”. According to a state committee member of CPI(M), the naming of only civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder crime in CBI’s first charge sheet is just not conceivable.

“There is a bigger conspiracy behind the ghastly crime and our only demand is that CBI should reveal that truth at the earliest,” the state committee member said.

In fact, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of the junior doctors spearheading the movement on the rape and murder issue, too have expressed anguish over the naming of only Roy in the charge sheet as the “sole prime accused”.

According to a CPI(M) politburo member and the party’s state secretary in West Bengal going by the past experiences of the investigation by the central agency in different corruption cases in the state, an apprehension has surfaced that the probe in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case might meet the same fate.

“So have decided to organise a protest rally to the CBI office demanding speedy and logical conclusion of the probe,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.