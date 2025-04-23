Retired BSF inspector's wife killed in Patna bus accident

Patna, April 23 (IANS) A woman was killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Patna on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Paijawa village under the jurisdiction of Patna's Bypass police station.

The deceased has been identified as Asha Devi, wife of a retired Border Security Force (BSF) inspector.

According to initial reports, the private bus was en route from Hazaribagh to Patna, carrying over 45 passengers.

The vehicle overturned while the driver attempted to descend from the national highway to a lower road. Eyewitnesses and passengers claim the accident was a result of the driver's negligence.

In the chaotic aftermath, passengers trapped inside the bus broke windows to escape.

Retired BSF inspector Jaiprakash Thakur, who was travelling with his wife Asha Devi, said they were returning from a wedding in Hazaribagh when the crash occurred.

Asha Devi was seriously injured and initially admitted to Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Her family members have alleged delays in emergency medical response, claiming that more than an hour passed at the hospital without ambulance support being provided.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shashi Kumar Singh of Patna Zero Mile Traffic Police confirmed the accident.

He stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing. Further updates are awaited as authorities assess the extent of the injuries and possible action against the bus operator.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving, leading to the death of the woman at the Patna Bypass police station. The driver and supporting staff have been on the run since the accident.

“We have contacted the owner of the bus and asked him to join the probe. We have also applied pressure on the family members of the absconding driver and helpers. Our teams are making efforts to nab them," he said.

