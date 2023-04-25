UP records slight fall in Covid cases

Lucknow, April 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has recorded a slight fall in new Covid-19 cases with 369 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours.

On April 23, there were 567 new Covid cases and on April 22, the figure was 785.

According to official data, Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 8 new cases and has 737 active cases under treatment now.

Lucknow reported 74 new cases and currently has 927 active cases while Ghaziabad recorded 66 new cases taking the number of active cases to 503.

Besides, Varanasi reported 14 new cases and has 141 active cases, according to the health department data.

In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 18 new cases, Tudiyaganj 25, Alambagh 8, Aliganj 7, and Sarojini Nagar 5, according to the health department data.

The fall in new cases, doctors said, should not be taken as a trend until it touches zero.

"Covid cases can go up from 10 to 100 rapidly while in the case of other viruses, the growth in the number of new cases could just be 10 to 20 and then 30, the next day," said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

