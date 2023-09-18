Real Madrid fight back to defeat Real Sociedad in La Liga

Madrid, Sep 18 (IANS) Real Madrid rallied from behind to preserve their perfect record, securing the top spot in La Liga after a tight 2-1 victory at home against Real Sociedad.

Fede Valverde equalized Ander Barrenetxea's fourth-minute opener for the visitors with a robust shot from outside the penalty area just as the second half began.

Joselu clinched the match for Real Madrid on the hour mark with a commanding header following Fran Garcia's run and cross from the left. Meanwhile, the visitors rued Take Kubo's first-half strike, which would have given them a 2-0 lead, being disallowed due to Mikel Oyarzabal's positional offside.

Villarreal also rebounded from an early deficit to triumph 2-1 at home against Almeria in Jose Rojo 'Pacheta's' managerial debut. Sergio Akieme bypassed the offside trap to put Almeria in the lead in the 44th minute, but Gerard Moreno equalized from close range just before halftime. Almeria squandered numerous opportunities to seal the win and were punished when Alexander Sorloth netted the winner for Villarreal in injury time.

Getafe edged out Osasuna 3-2 in a thrilling home match. Stefan Mitrovic and Jose Angel Carmona twice gave Getafe the lead with headers, but Iker Munoz and Ante Budimir responded for Osasuna, with Budimir converting a penalty. Nemanja Maksimovic's header in the 86th minute ensured Getafe's victory, and Mason Greenwood made a cameo appearance in the 77th minute.

Sevilla's Dodi Lukebakio came off the bench to score the match's lone goal, granting Sevilla their inaugural points of the season with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas. However, the highlight was Sergio Ramos donning a Sevilla jersey, nearly two decades after his departure to Real Madrid.

