Re-elect Kejriwal as CM for fourth consecutive term: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections came to an end on Monday evening, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed voters across multiple constituencies, urging them to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

On the last day of the campaign, CM Mann led roadshows and addressed people in Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, and Wazirpur Assembly constituencies.

His speeches focused on contrasting AAP's governance model with the divisive politics of the Opposition, emphasising education, healthcare, and financial empowerment as key pillars of AAP's vision.

"Today at 5 p.m., campaigning will end, and the decision you have made will be sealed in voting machines on February 5. This is not just an election; it is a choice between 'ladai' (conflict) and 'padhai' (education)."

He urged voters to press the 'jharoo' button on the EVM to ensure Kejriwal's return as Chief Minister and the continuation of AAP's "pro-people" policies.

CM Mann exposed the Opposition's attempts to buy votes, saying, "The Opposition has a lot of money, all stolen from you. If they bring money to you, I request you with folded hands: don't refuse, take it, it's your money! But on voting day, press the button with the broom symbol and vote for the future of your children."

"In Punjab, 90 per cent of households pay zero electricity bills, and 50,000 young people have been given government jobs. This is what good governance looks like. If you vote for the BJP, they will not only stop such initiatives but also take away the money you've saved. Make your own government and be the masters of your destiny," he said.

CM Mann accused the BJP of resorting to hooliganism and intimidation.

"They are attacking our workers and journalists, showing their desperation. Don't let their fear-mongering win. Choose education over conflict and secure a brighter future for Delhi," he said.

Mann outlined the financial benefits of an AAP government, saying, "Under AAP, each household in Delhi will save nearly Rs 30,000 monthly. But if you vote for the BJP, they'll stop all such benefits and even take the money you already have to benefit their friends."

