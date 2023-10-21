Rakesh Tikait joins farmers' protest in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Oct 21 (IANS) National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, on Saturday joined ongoing farmers' protest in Greater Noida.

Tikait arrived with his supporters at the Zero Point under the Yamuna Expressway, the venue of the protest.

Police personnel have been deployed on the spot to manage law and order situation.

They have been protesting here for a long time. Farmers whose land is being acquired for industrial projects like Jewar Airport, demand higher compensation, residential land for their children, jobs for their children, etc.

On Saturday, a mahapanchayat was organised at the strike venue in which Rakesh Tikait participated. Since October 9, the farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union have been protesting at the Zero Point of Yamuna Express in Greater Noida over their demands. The farmers have been blaming the three authorities.

There have several rounds of talks with the officials, but the talks have failed. It is noteworthy that the farmers' protest has been against all three authorities.

