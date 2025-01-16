Rajasthan: Roadmap discussed to boost self-reliance in mineral exploration

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Principal Secretary of Mines, Geology, and Petroleum, T. Ravikant, on Thursday highlighted the critical need for accelerating mineral exploration during a seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre.

He announced that updated data on critical and strategic mineral deposits, identified by organisations such as RSMET and the Geological Survey of India (GSI), will be made publicly available by January 31. This initiative aims to encourage active participation from both public and private sectors in mineral exploration.

To achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047 and reduce dependence on foreign nations, including China, for critical minerals, Ravikant proposed a three-step roadmap including sharing updated exploration data through an online portal, facilitating collaboration between government and private entities via NMET and RSMET frameworks and adopting advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), in exploration and mining operations.

Rajasthan, a leader in mineral resource development, has made significant strides in auctioning major mineral blocks. Ravikant praised recent state and central policy reforms for simplifying processes and promoting public-private partnerships to bolster the sector.

Director of Mines, Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, revealed that while Rajasthan boasts over 42,000 square kilometres of mineral-rich land, only 5,000 square kilometres have been explored to date.

Experts from GSI and NMET stressed the importance of collaboration to unlock Rajasthan’s untapped mineral potential. The discussions highlighted successful AI-driven exploration projects, with Critical Mineral Trekkers' Director of Operations, Vikram K Y, sharing promising results from AI-based analysis in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

NMET's Jayant Gupta detailed the licensing process and provisions to encourage private-sector participation in mining exploration.

GSI Director Sanjay Singh pointed out China’s dominance in processing critical and strategic minerals, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to capitalise on India’s deposits.

GSI Director Uttam Kumar Pradhan underscored that Rajasthan holds 89 per cent of India’s potash reserves and significant deposits of other minerals. The event concluded with expert presentations covering revenue-sharing mechanisms, advancements in exploration technology, and the integration of quality assurance standards.

Officials and participants expressed optimism about the collaborative approach, recognising its potential to position Rajasthan as a global leader in mineral exploration and development.

