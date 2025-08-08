Rajasthan govt takes another step towards ease of doing business

Jaipur, Aug 8 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at promoting ease of doing business in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved a relaxation under Section 4 of the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

With this decision, institutions employing between 0 to 10 workers will now be exempt from the provisions of mandatory registration under the Act.

This change is expected to bring major relief to small shop owners and commercial establishments, reducing procedural formalities and enabling them to focus on business growth.

The exemption is part of the state government's broader initiative to simplify compliance requirements for entrepreneurs and strengthen the business environment in Rajasthan.

By eliminating the registration requirement for small entities, the government aims to save time and resources for micro-businesses, encourage entrepreneurship, and promote job creation at the grassroots level.

In line with current needs, the Chief Minister has also granted administrative approval to the draft of the proposed Rajasthan Shops and Establishment (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act, 2025.

This new legislation is intended to replace and modernise certain provisions of the 1958 Act, ensuring they remain relevant in today's business and employment landscape.

The draft Act seeks to streamline regulations concerning the employment and service conditions of workers in shops and establishments. It aims to bring more clarity to labour rights, working hours, safety measures, and welfare provisions, while balancing them with the ease-of-operation needs of businesses.

Officials from the Labour Department stated that this reform aligns with the state government's policy of fostering a transparent, fair, and business-friendly regulatory framework.

It also reflects Rajasthan's commitment to adopting progressive labour reforms in harmony with national guidelines and global best practices. With these decisions, the Rajasthan government has reaffirmed its focus on reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens, supporting small traders, and enhancing the state's competitiveness as a preferred destination for investment, they added.

