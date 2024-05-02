Rajasthan govt forms 27 teams to check illegal mining in state

Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) The BJP-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday constituted 27 teams to take strict action against illegal mining, transportation, and storage of gravel in the state and has also directed the police and district administration to work in coordination with each other, a top government official said.

Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, the Director of the Rajasthan Mines Department, has said that the state government has started intensive checking and launched campaigns to take stringent action against the gravel-affected areas.

"A total of 27 teams have been formed to take strict action against illegal mining, transportation, and storage of gravel in Rajasthan. The team includes the departmental officers and Home guard personnel. The district and police administration will work in coordination and cooperation with the police team at the local level," he added.

While chairing a review meeting with senior government officials in Jaipur, Kalal said that the state government is serious about illegal mining, transportation and storage of gravel in the state and therefore teams have been formed for an intensive investigation campaign in Tonk, Deoli, Kekri, Ajmer, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Shahpura, Bhilwara, Chittor, Jodhpur, Pali, Sojat, Sirohi, Jalore, Barmer, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Rupbas.

The Mines Department Director added that the teams formed by his department for intensive investigation campaigns have been authorised under Rules 54, 56, and 62 of The Rajasthan Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2017.

Senior Vigilance Department official, P.R. Ameta, has been made the charge of monitoring the action being taken by the teams formed for the intensive investigation campaign against illegal mining at the headquarters level.

