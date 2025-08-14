Rajasthan CM visits BSF’s Kodewala outpost in Bikaner ahead of 79th I-Day

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday visited the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Kodewala outpost at Khajuwala in Bikaner ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Extending his greetings to BSF personnel, the Chief Minister praised their unwavering dedication, describing them as “guardians of the nation’s frontiers who serve with indomitable valor, courage, and strength” in all terrains -- from snowy valleys to hot deserts.

CM Sharma highlighted that BSF is one of the largest and most disciplined border guarding forces in the world, dedicated to safeguarding the nation while combating crimes such as smuggling and infiltration.

He assured that the Rajasthan government remains committed to providing necessary facilities to BSF personnel and their families.

Addressing the jawans, he recalled BSF’s historic role in defending India’s borders since its inception on December 1, 1965, including its outstanding performance during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and its success in eliminating terrorists under Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister lauded BSF’s social initiatives, including awareness campaigns on the ill effects of drugs, eradicating social evils, and encouraging local youth to join the force.

He also praised their recent environmental efforts, notably planting 6.5 lakh saplings in the desert to improve the ecosystem.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaigns, CM Sharma shared that the state government has launched Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan.

This year alone, 9.12 crore saplings have been planted against the target of 10 crore.

CM Sharma acknowledged the Prime Minister’s concrete steps towards the modernisation and self-reliance of India’s paramilitary forces, strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in border areas.

He emphasised that women personnel in BSF are contributing with equal dedication alongside their male counterparts.

During the visit, the Chief Minister observed the India-Pakistan border through binoculars, inspected the anti-drone system and defence equipment, and interacted with soldiers and officers.

He distributed fruits to personnel and received a Raksha Sutra from women guards as a symbol of mutual respect and protection.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma, Inspector General of BSF (Rajasthan Frontier) ML Garg, MLA Dr. Vishwanath Meghwal, along with senior officers, public representatives, and BSF personnel, were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.