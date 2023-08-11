Rajasthan CM slams Modi, Shah for 'attempt' to topple govt

Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing them of trying to topple his government and said that the duo are irked over the fact that they failed in such attempts.

Gehlot said, "BJP toppled governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, but they failed in Rajasthan. The conspiracy to topple the government in Rajasthan failed, here the wishes of Modi and Amit Shah were not fulfilled with the blessings of the people of the state. If you didn't get success once, you tried more later, but still you were not successful."

"Modi has made six visits to Rajasthan. Amit Shah is leaving no stone unturned. Conspiracies are being hatched daily in the Union Home Ministry, we know, we are aware of this. All these things are in our mind, we will tell that you (Modi and Shah) tried to topple the government in Rajasthan, but you were not able to topple it. The people of the state supported us all the time," the Chief Minister added while addressing the media after the Political Affairs Committee meeting of the Congress held in Jaipur on Friday regarding the upcoming Assembly elections.

"This time the people will again elect the government so that they (Modi and Shah) teach a lesson. You are killing democracy, you are toppling elected governments, so the opportunity has come in Rajasthan to teach a lesson. I have full faith that this time the people of the state will teach them a lesson. No matter how many big things BJP leaders talk about, how many resources they use, how many speeches they give, but on the basis of the work and schemes of our government, the government will be come back to power," said Gehlot.

"This time we will not only get a majority but a "huge majority". We are aiming at "Mission 156". We are aiming at winning 156 Assembly seats. We will move forward towards that mission and will be successful," he added.

Commenting on factionalism within the Congress unit in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "Minor differences are there in every party. In which party there are no differences. We all have the intention that we have to win the Assembly elections and form the government in the state. Everyone has the same opinion on that. Do not unnecessarily try to create differences. It is a lot of fun to share the news of differences by adding 'tadka', stop adding 'tadka'. This election is not only about Rajasthan, this election is about the future of the country."

It is wrong to remove the CJI from the committee for the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner, he added.

On the question of passing the bill to remove the Chief Justice in the appointment committee of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gehlot said, "My personal view is that for the credibility of the Election Commission, it is necessary that the CJI should be included in the appointment committee of the Election Commissioner. Why was the name of the CJI removed from the committee and a Minister will be nominated by the PM, then what will be the meaning of the Election Commission. For the credibility of the Election Commission, it is necessary to have the CJI in the selection committee."

