Raj man killed in China; BJP MP urges MEA to repatriate his mortal remains

Jaipur, June 29 (IANS) BJP MP from Rajasthan's Jalore, Lumbaram Choudhary, has written to Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, urging him to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of a trader from the state who was reportedly kidnapped and murdered in Guangdong, China, recently.

The deceased Satish Kumar, a resident of Bhinmal town in Jalore district, ran a mobile parts business for which he used to frequently travel to China.

A few days back, his family members received a call wherein the caller claimed that Satish had been kidnapped and would be released only after a ransom payment of Rs 1 crore.

However, as Satish's family could not arrange Rs 1 crore, his brother Hitesh sent an email to the Indian Embassy in China on June 23, informing the authorities about his brother's kidnapping.

On June 26, the Indian Embassy informed Hitesh that Satish reportedly died after falling from a four-storey building in Guangzhou, leaving his entire family in shock.

The family members are presently in Delhi trying for a visa to bring Satish's body back from China.

In his letter to MEA Jaishankar, Chaudhary sought help for the repatriation of Satish's mortal remains so that the family can perform his last rites as per Hindu customs.

