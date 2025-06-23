Rain triggers inflows in 206 dams in Gujarat; 8 overflowing, 14 on high alert

Ahmedabad, June 22 (IANS) Gujarat continues to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past several days, leading to significant water inflows into river systems and dams, particularly in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

As per the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an average rainfall of 15.04 mm was recorded across 159 talukas in the state in the last 24 hours ending Sunday evening.

According to the official data released at 5 p.m. on Sunday, new water has entered 206 dams across the state, of which eight dams are currently filled to 100 per cent capacity and 14 are on high alert due to rising water levels.

In its status report, the IMD noted that the Narmada dam currently stands at 389.96 feet, against a full reservoir level of 454.98 feet.

The reservoir data further indicates that: eight dams are 100 per cent full, 26 dams have reached 70 to 100 per cent capacity, 22 dams are at 50 to 70 per cent, 57 dams are between 25 to 50 per cent and 99 dams are below 25 per cent capacity.

In addition to the 14 dams on high alert, nine have been placed on alert, and 11 are under warning status, prompting state authorities to closely monitor the situation.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in seven districts: Banaskantha, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Navsari, and Valsad.

These areas are expected to face intense showers and possible waterlogging.

An orange alert is in place for a wider belt of 24 districts, including Kutch, Morbi, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Surat, signalling heavy rainfall with the potential for disruption.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Narmada districts, indicating a possibility of moderate to heavy rain.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity across Gujarat until June 28, urging citizens to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Authorities are on standby, and disaster response teams have been mobilised in vulnerable districts.

