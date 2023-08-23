Rahul, Priyanka mourn deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of several people due to the collapse of an under construction railway overbridge in Mizoram. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

I urge Congress workers to provide all possible help in relief and rescue efforts," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Priyanka Gandhi posted on X, "My condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the tragedy in Mizoram. I hope those who have been injured will recover well."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

An under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram killing at least 26 people and injuring several others.

