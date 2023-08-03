Rahul in Goa on private visit

Panaji, Aug 3 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Goa on a private visit.

On Wednesday night, many party workers welcomed him at the Dabolim airport shouting slogans like "Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo".

Congress sources said that on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet a few eminent personalities from the state and discuss some issues.

"We don't have his schedule as he is on his a private visit. But he may meet some eminent personalities of the state and also our key leaders," the sources added.

After the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress leaders have embarked on visits across the country.

