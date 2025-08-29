Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Rohan Gupta launched a scathing verbal attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Gupta said that Tejashwi Yadav must have been deeply disappointed when Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would accept Tejashwi as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi's evasive response, according to Gupta, indicates that there is a "game" being played with Tejashwi, and he has become a victim of it.

He further slammed Rahul Gandhi for showcasing his party's model in Bihar by inviting leaders like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who, Gupta claims, has previously insulted Bihar. “The people of Bihar are watching everything and will give a befitting reply at the right time,” he said.

Calling the Congress model in Karnataka a failure, Gupta said the situation in the state is evident to the whole country. “The Congress has failed to deliver on its promises. The party lacks both policy and intent, and the differences among its allies are clearly visible. The people of Bihar will never forgive such individuals,” he asserted.

Speaking on the devastating floods in Pakistan, Gupta remarked that Pakistan has a habit of blaming India for its own failures. He stated that while India fulfilled its responsibilities and issued timely warnings, Pakistan was negligent in its preparations.

He labelled Pakistan a "failed state" with a "dead economy," saying that the citizens there are suffering due to the failures of their government and military. “A country whose foreign policy is based on terrorism cannot be expected to protect its own people,” he said.

Without directly naming Rahul Gandhi, Gupta added that some Indian leaders should learn lessons from Pakistan's condition and understand the true meaning of a "dead economy."

On India's economic progress, Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, noting that despite global economic challenges, India’s GDP is growing at a rapid pace — a testament to the government’s effective policies.

Highlighting the strength of India-Japan relations, Gupta said Japan has consistently invested in India, whether in the bullet train project or other major initiatives. He said that India is emerging as a self-reliant economy built on indigenous foundations and is moving swiftly towards realising the dream of a "Developed India."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.