Rahul Gandhi demands arrest of accused involved in torture of Dalit youths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised concerns over the incident of inhumane treatment meted out to two Dalit youths in Dharakote area of Ganjam district over the suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Gandhi demanded the immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the crime and stringent action against them.

“Forcing two Dalit youths in Odisha to walk on their knees, eat grass and drink dirty water is not just inhumane but also an expression of the barbarism of Manuwadi thinking. This incident is a mirror for those who say that caste is no longer an issue,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

He further added that this incident of torture on the Dalit youths is an attack on the constitution prepared by BR Ambedkar. “Every incident that tramples upon the dignity of Dalits is an attack on Baba Saheb's Constitution – and a conspiracy against equality, justice and humanity. Such incidents are becoming common in BJP-ruled states because their politics is based on hatred and discrimination,” added Gandhi.

He also alleged that atrocities against SC, ST and Women have increased alarmingly in Odisha during the recent period. “The culprits should be arrested immediately and given severe punishment. The country will be run by the Constitution, not Manusmriti,” alleged Gandhi.

As per reports, the victim youths from Singipur village on Sunday were taking three cows from Haripur to their village, as part of a dowry arrangement for their daughter’s marriage, when some people intercepted them at Kharigumma village. They allegedly accused the duo of smuggling cattle and demanded Rs 30,000 from them. When the victims refused to pay the amount, the accused persons assaulted the duo and tortured them.

So far, the police have detained as many as nine persons on suspicion of their involvement in the case.

