Purvanchali voters have contributed most to Delhi's development: Pramod Tiwari on Kejriwal's remarks

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) After controversy erupted over Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on Purvanchal voters in Delhi, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday strongly criticised both AAP and the BJP for labelling the residents as "outsiders", remarking that they have contributed most to the development of the national capital.

Tiwari said, "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP that the people of Purvanchal have contributed the most to Delhi's development. They are not outsiders. Even those living and working here for more than six months have every legal right to vote and be treated as equal citizens."

He said this while responding to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's claim that fake voters are being created using people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Tiwari emphasised the significant contributions of Purvanchal residents, who have settled in Delhi, to the city’s development through their labour, businesses, and investments

The Congress leader accused both AAP and BJP of using divisive tactics, particularly during elections. He alleged BJP’s involvement in deleting voters' names in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met the Election Commission on Thursday. While interacting with the reporters, Kejriwal remarked that they (BJP) are bringing people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to create fake votes.

Speaking on GST price hikes, Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, labelling the tax as "Grihasthi Satyanash Tax (Household Destruction Tax)".

"This is Gabbar Singh Tax, as Rahul Gandhi calls it. It burdens the poor while benefiting the rich. Women are struggling to manage households due to skyrocketing GST rates. Corporate taxes are reduced, but common citizens are overburdened," he said, calling for immediate relief to ease inflationary pressures.

On the INDIA bloc, Tiwari reaffirmed Congress’ commitment to opposition unity. "The INDIA bloc’s relationship was intact, is intact, and will remain so. In states like Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir, we fought together." However, in Delhi, the two have parted ways and are fighting elections separately.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.