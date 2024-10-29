Punjab Police, in a joint operation with UP Police, arrest two shooters

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) In a breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, have apprehended two shooters from Lucknow, both wanted in separate incidents of sensational murders in Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The arrested man has been identified as Bikramjit, alias Vicky, who is an accused in the murder of Gurpreet Singh in TarnTaran, which took place in March. Another arrested accused, Punjab Singh, is the key person in the triple murder in Ferozepur in September.

Both accused possess extensive criminal histories, with multiple serious offences registered against them and were reportedly operating under the directions of foreign-based gangsters, said Yadav.

Earlier in a breakthrough, Mumbai Police, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, apprehended Sujeet Sushil Singh, a resident of Mumbai, wanted in the high-profile murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

"Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan Sapre, another accused. He also provided logistical assistance," Yadav had said.

He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

"United in our commitment to seamless cooperation, @PunjabPoliceInd and @MumbaiPolice have successfully executed an interstate operation. This highlights our unwavering dedication to public safety and justice, strengthening security across state boundaries," Yadav had added.

Last week, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested seven suspected shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were allegedly planning an attack in Rajasthan.

The seven accused were arrested from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed, police claimed.

"It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," a police official was quoted as saying, adding, "The accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in any manner linked to the attack on Baba Siddique."

The NCP leader was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East.

