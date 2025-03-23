Punjab Police bust narco-terror module, arrest four with 4 kg heroin

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence of Amritsar busted a narco-terror module, apprehended four people and recovered four kg of heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act in Amritsar.

Further investigations are on to unveil their forward and backward linkages, he said.

The suspects were arrested in the area of the Government Hospital in Naraingarh in Chheharta in Amritsar. They have been identified as Navjot Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Aniket.

The war against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” to eradicate the drug menace from the state entered its 23rd day on Sunday.

Till Saturday, Punjab Police arrested 75 drug smugglers and recovered 5.2 kg heroin, 10 kg opium and Rs 2.2 lakh drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 2,613.

The operation is underway in all 28 police districts of the state.

The government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said over 250 police teams, comprising over 1,700 police personnel, under the supervision of 98 gazetted officers conducted raids at 536 locations across the state on Saturday leading to the registration of 51 first information reports (FIRs).

Police teams have also checked 601 suspicious people during the day-long operation, he added.

The Special DGP said that the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy -- Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP) -- to eradicate drugs from the state.

The DGP wrote on the police X handle, "Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state."

