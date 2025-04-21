Punjab Police arrest two in connection with leaked chats linked to ‘execution’ of HM Amit Shah, Ravneet Bittu

Chandigarh, April 21 (IANS) Punjab Police have arrested two persons in connection with leaked WhatsApp conversations linked with the Waris Punjab De party chief and Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, who were planning the “execution” of politicians, comprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The leaked screenshots surfaced on social media, raising alarm among state and central security agencies.

Earlier in the day, Akali Dal leader Majithia demanded the arrest of all members of the WhatsApp group, including Amritpal Singh, who the government labels a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, and is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Releasing audio clips of the MP in which he admitted his relations with gangsters, besides admitting having indulged in dacoities, he demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter.

Majithia announced that he would forward all evidence in his possession to the Centre as the Punjab Police had become politicised and could not be trusted to probe the issue.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police Station in Moga registered a first information, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Information Technology Act.

The arrested accused are identified as Balkar Singh and Pawandeep Singh, while the third one, Lakhdeep Singh Sardargarh, is yet to be arrested. They have been charged with inciting unrest by opposing the extension of Amritpal Singh’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Majithia created a sensation by releasing audio tapes in which jailed Amritpal Singh spoke about his direct links with gangster Jaipal Bhullar and even detailed that he had a share in the multi-crore dacoity committed by Bhullar.

In the audio clip, Amritpal Singh, who surrendered after eluding Punjab Police for 37 days in April 2023, can be heard claiming that he also knew where the gold looted by Bhullar was stored.

The MP in another conversation also admits that he knows his brother Harpreet was a drug addict, besides talking nonchalantly about how he could loot a cash car for money, and admitted he had two flats in Delhi and knew where Rs 22 crore looted by Bhullar had been kept in safekeeping.

He said gangsters Arsh Dalla, Happy Passia and Harwinder Rinda were closely associated with Amritpal Singh and that the latter was using a phone in the Dibrugarh jail.

The Akali Dal leader also released details of the WhatsApp conversations in the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De team Moga page in which team members asserted that they were ready to become martyrs, besides asking if their families would be look after in case they indulged in political assassinations of leaders, including Ravneet Bittu, Bikram Singh Majithia and Amit Shah.

He also released an audio clip of a group in which a woman can be instigating members to become suicide bombers.

