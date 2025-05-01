Punjab has no surplus water to share: State BJP chief Jakhar amid row with Haryana

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) Saying Punjab has no surplus water to share with anyone, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said at a time when war-like conditions persist at the International Border, the government is destabilising the state by entangling its police force in protests and demonstrations.

He pointed out that for political gains Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated during Haryana elections that water would be provided to Delhi and Haryana and the government had told the Supreme Court that they were ready for the construction of the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal but farmers were not allowing its construction.

In a statement here, Jakhar claimed this reflects the double standards of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who are using these protests as a pretext to cover up the involvement of their leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the Rs 2,000 crore classroom scam in Delhi.

He said, “The so-called Delhi model, which the AAP boasted about, has been exposed by the people of Delhi, and now the looting of public money during their tenure is coming to light.”

He accused the AAP of destroying Delhi and now attempting to ruin Punjab’s education system.

Addressing the water issue, Jakhar emphasised that the BJP has always firmly stood for Punjab’s interests and maintained a clear stance that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any state.

However, he said resorting to petty politics over providing drinking water on humanitarian grounds may suit the AAP, but it goes against the spirit and principles of ‘Punjabiyat.’

He urged AAP leaders to shed their duplicity and remember the promises made during the Haryana elections.

Jakhar added the people of Punjab have understood and recognised that this government is leading the state towards ruin.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which serves the irrigation requirements of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan from the Bhakra Dam, on Wednesday evening ordered that an additional 8,500 cusecs of water would be released to Haryana.

Aghast at this decision, the Punjab government has stepped up security at the regulator’s end of the Nangal dam and held statewide protests.

During a meeting of the BBMB’s three member states, the Punjab government issued a dissent note saying it did not have a drop to share with anyone, and Haryana should have used its share judiciously.

While the release of water is yet to start, the government has stepped up security at the regulator end of the Nangal dam fearing a law-and-order situation.

