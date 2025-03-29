Punjab court convicts pastor in 2018 sexual harassment case

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) A Mohali court in Punjab on Friday convicted a renowned self-styled Christian preacher, Bajinder Singh, 42, based in Jalandhar, in the 2018 sexual harassment case.

The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on April 1. The case pertains to rape charge against the Yeshu Yeshu Prophet by a victim, who alleged that the pastor established non-consensual relations with her on the pretext of taking her abroad. The pastor also made an obscene video of her, the victim had alleged.

A case was registered against the pastor in Zirakpur, near here in Mohali district, on April 20, 2018, under several Sections of the Indian Penal Act (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Besides the pastor, five others, Pastor Jatinder and Akbar, both pastors, Sattar Ali and Sandeep Pehelwan were also booked.

The pastor, known for claiming to heal ailments through miracles, appeared before the court on Monday in Monhali, after which the verdict was reserved.

In February this year, self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh was booked on charges of sexual harassment of another woman. His video of physically assaulting a woman surfaced on March 16, showing him slapping her in his Chandigarh office. The video went viral, portraying the victim, a Mohali resident, who had worked with his organisation. The woman had earlier filed a complaint against the pastor, alleging sexual misconduct at his Jalandhar-based church, the Church of Glory and Wisdom.

She claimed he started sending her inappropriate messages, summoned her alone to his cabin, and engaged in unwanted advances. Police have formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur, to probe the charges.

Also, the Punjab State Women Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the matter and issued instructions to provide security to the complainant. In 2022, Bajinder Singh was accused of taking money from a Delhi family for treating their daughter for her illness, but she could not be saved.

