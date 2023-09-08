Punjab CM enhances training allowance of Patwaris

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (IANS) In a bonanza for the under training Patwaris, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced a threefold enhancement in the training allowance of them from Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000.

Addressing the gathering at a function to hand over recruitment letters to 710 newly inducted Patwaris, the Chief Minister said this is the need of the hour to ensure that under training Patwaris discharge their duties in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

He said Rs 5,000 was too inadequate for the Patwaris who had come into service after clearing a tough competition due to which his government had taken this decision.

Mann said there is no dearth of funds with the government to ensure the wellbeing of the employees of the government.

The Chief Minister exhorted the Patwaris to judiciously use their pen for the welfare of the people rather than harassing them.

He said "it is unfortunate that some people have made it their habit to create inconvenience in the name of pen down strikes for supporting their corrupt colleagues".

Mann said this is unwarranted and undesirable as the government will not make any compromise with the interests of the common man.

Taking a jibe over the obstinacy of the agitating Patwaris, the Chief Minister said these people want to blackmail the government by harassing the people.

However, he said the government will not succumb to such theatrics at the cost of the interests of the people. This is the government of the people and every effort will be made to ensure their well-being.

The Chief Minister asked the Patwaris to use their pen for public welfare, adding they will be incentivised accordingly in the coming times.

He said the pen down strikes have never done any benefit to anyone, so the newly inducted Patwaris should not indulge in such actions.

Mann categorically said his government is committed to ensure smooth and hassle-free services to people and no compromise will be made in this regard.

