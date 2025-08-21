Puducherry Assembly likely to convene special session on statehood demand in September

Puducherry, Aug 21 (IANS) The Puducherry Legislative Assembly is likely to convene a special session in the first or second week of September to deliberate on the long-pending demand for statehood for the Union Territory.

The move, being initiated after pressure from ruling All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) legislators, is expected to give fresh momentum to a demand that has been at the centre of Puducherry's political discourse for decades.

The decision follows a petition submitted on July 9 by AINRC MLAs led by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan to Speaker R. Selvam.

The legislators sought a separate session exclusively dedicated to passing a resolution on statehood, rather than tagging it along with other legislative business.

"Normally, a resolution on statehood is passed at the end of the budget session, but this time we want a dedicated session. We are also planning to take all MLAs to Delhi to press the demand before the central government. The Chief Minister will be part of this delegation," Lakshminarayanan said.

The demand for statehood has gained renewed urgency amid continuing friction between the elected government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor over administrative control.

The Puducherry government has often accused the Centre of undermining its authority by allowing the Lieutenant Governor to override cabinet decisions.

Political observers believe the special session is being convened not just to pass a resolution, but also to signal Puducherry's determination to assert its rights before the Union government.

Under existing Assembly rules, the House can be reconvened within six months of the previous session without requiring the Lieutenant Governor's approval.

With the deadline expiring in September, the Speaker's office has begun preparations for an early sitting.

Officials said the resolution on statehood will be taken up as the primary agenda, and discussions are expected to see participation from all parties across the political spectrum.

The special session will also felicitate Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, marking his 18 years as head of the government and 33 years as a legislator. Leaders cutting across party lines are expected to participate in the event, underscoring Rangasamy's political longevity.

The AINRC government, backed by its alliance partners, hopes the resolution and subsequent delegation to New Delhi will intensify Puducherry's push for statehood, a demand that has remained unresolved despite repeated appeals over the years.

