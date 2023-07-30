Protest in Delhi over violence during Muharram processions

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A day after clashes erupted in the national capital between police personnel and a mob during the Muharram processions, a large number of people, including some religious groups, on Sunday staged a protest outside the Nangloi Police station here.

The protesters raised slogans against the accused who pelted stones at the police personnel and damaged several vehicles.

The protesters blocked the traffic on Rohtak Road for almost one hour while raising slogans.

Clashes erupted between the police and the mob during several Tazia processions on Saturday evening near the Surajmal Stadium.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing people pelting stones and causing damage to public vehicles, including buses and private cars.

The Delhi Police have filed three separate FIRs in connection with the violence that took place in Nangloi area during the Muharram procession.

The police have also obtained a few more CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Six police personnel and six volunteers, including five women, sustained minor injuries while containing the situation.

All the FIRs have been filed against unknown individuals.

